Worrying scenes as medical emergency sees Cardiff star Yousef Salech frantically jump into stands & leads to Championship clash against Stoke being suspended for five minutes
Cardiff City's Championship clash with Stoke City was suspended due to a medical emergency in the crowd, as Yousef Salech jumped into the stands.
- Cardiff vs Stoke suspended after medical emergency
- Striker Salech went into crowd to help
- Referee took players off field before restarting match