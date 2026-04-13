Mbappé overshadows Vinícius’s best performance

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has seen his goal-scoring form dip since suffering a knee sprain in early December, an injury that has clearly hampered his performance.

In his absence, Vinícius Júnior has seized the reins of the attack, injecting pace and confidence into a side that had briefly looked adrift.

Since then, Los Blancos have produced their best football of the campaign, eliminating Manchester City from the Champions League and remaining in the La Liga title race with Barcelona.

Mbappé has missed seven matches since the start of 2026, paying the price for the strain on his knee and handing the goalscoring reins to his teammate.