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Max Dowman makes history! Arsenal wonderkid becomes youngest Premier League scorer with marauding run to kill off Everton in vital display for Gunners
Gunners frustrated in early onslaught
Arsenal started the game with high intensity as Noni Madueke and Riccardo Calafiori both went close early on. Bukayo Saka attempted to put the back line under pressure, but Everton grew in confidence, with Dwight McNeil even striking the crossbar. Despite recording 13 shots in the opening 45 minutes, Arsenal lacked the clinical edge required to break the deadlock before the interval.
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Raya keeps the Toffees at bay
The second half saw continued Arsenal dominance met by Everton resilience. David Raya was forced into a vital save to deny Beto, while William Saliba narrowly avoided an own goal. As tension rose, Mikel Arteta turned to his bench, introducing 16-year-old Dowman with 15 minutes remaining in what proved to be an inspired tactical switch.
Dowman and Gyokeres break the deadlock
The breakthrough arrived in the 89th minute when Dowman's whipped cross caused chaos, leading to a mistake by Jordan Pickford. The ball fell perfectly for Viktor Gyokeres to tap into an empty net. The Emirates erupted with relief, but the historic highlight of the match was still to come from the club's latest academy graduate.
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History made at the Emirates
With Everton pushing everyone, incliding goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, forward for a late corner, the ball was cleared to Dowman. The youngster embarked on a stunning 75-yard solo run, outpacing the defence before slotting into the vacant net, sending Arsenal's players, coaches and fans into a frenzy. At just 16 years and 73 days old, Dowman became the Premier League’s youngest-ever goalscorer, capping off a huge day for the London club.
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