Maurizio Sarri is heading back to Napoli! Ex-Chelsea boss has offer to replace Antonio Conte as he nears fiery Lazio exit

The flame of "Sarrismo" is ready to be reignited at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. After months of speculation regarding the managerial direction of the club, Napoli president De Laurentiis has reportedly put a firm offer on the table to bring Sarri back to his spiritual home. The deal is said to be a two-year contract with an option for a third season, worth approximately €3.5 million per year plus performance-related bonuses.

Sarri is reportedly delighted at the prospect of rejoining the club where he spent three iconic seasons between 2015 and 2018. Despite the success found under Luciano Spalletti and more recently with Conte, the Napoli fanbase still holds a deep affection for Sarri’s tenure, which was defined by a breathtaking 91-point Serie A campaign and a style of play that was widely considered the most attractive in Europe at the time.