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Nick Birdsong

'Dream without limits' - Mauricio Pochettino reveals USMNT's World Cup mindset after Paraguay rout

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Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT opened the World Cup with a 4-1 win over Paraguay, but the manager said the performance was built on more than tactics. He emphasized ambition, internal competition, and belief, while making clear that no player should feel guaranteed a place in his squad in a recent interview.

  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Paraguay win fuels USMNT fire

    The USMNT's emphatic 4-1 victory over Paraguay offered more than three points. For Mauricio Pochettino, it provided evidence that his ideas are beginning to take hold.

    "The Paraguay game showed that the talent exists," Pochettino told The Athletic in an extensive interview. "When resources are distributed and the balance of power is leveled out, we are a very strong force."

    The manager repeatedly credited the players for the performance, insisting the coaching staff's role was simply to guide the group.


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    Dreaming big

    Pochettino's philosophy extends well beyond formations and tactics. He believes belief itself can shape outcomes.

    "We should dream without limits," he said. "If I dream of touching the moon, maybe I can get close to the moon. If I only dream of getting close to it, I'll stay on Earth."

    That mindset has become the foundation of his leadership. Pochettino believes confidence, and positive energy can help unlock a player's best.

  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Competition breeds success

    Pochettino has made it clear that no player’s place is guaranteed. He believes competition is central to the USMNT’s growth, with playing time and roster spots needing to be earned every day.

    “Believe. Work. Compete,” Pochettino said. “It’s a circle.”

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    What comes next?

    The Americans now turn their attention to Australia in their second Group D match, kicking off against Australia at 3 p.m. ET Friday. The Socceroos defeated Turkiye 2-0 in their opening game.

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