'La Seleccion de Todos' - Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT arrival offers new connections with Spanish-speaking community, opportunities for U.S. soccer

As national team's first Latino coach, Pochettino uniquely positioned to 'get the Hispanic community to rally behind the USMNT'

As fans flooded into Austin's Q2 Stadium for the first match of the Mauricio Pochettino era, they were handed posters of the U.S. men's national team's new coach. "Believe," those posters said, on one hand an obvious callback to the popular streaming series Ted Lasso.

But there was another word highlighted on that poster, one that seemed even more impactful: "Creer".

Translated, those words mean the same thing. With Pochettino's arrival as coach of the U.S. men's national team, though, there's a sizable shift happening. That word, creer, has taken on a different sort of meaning to large sections of the USMNT fanbase. It's not just a slogan or a word on a poster, but a tangible feeling sparked by the hiring of a coach that has the ability to change the sport in this country in multiple ways.

"In the U.S. in general, we are so happy because I think we've discovered a different world," said Pochettino, the well-traveled and respected coach who was born in Argentina and played for the Argentina national team. "At the same time, it's one with passion. It is, of course, very professional and the discipline is there. The culture that we've found, of course, is one where we need to always believe we can do big things."

For the first time in more than two decades, the USMNT has a Spanish-speaking head coach -- the previous ones being Steve Sampson and Bora Milutinović in the 1990s. For the first time ever, the USMNT has a coach from Latin America. In a country that values diversity, there is now a coach who has a more direct connection with Latinos and Hispanics, long-established and significant communities in American soccer.

Pochettino can connect in ways that some of his predecessors couldn't, not just with his experiences and skill as a head coach, but also directly with language. For many Americans raised in Latino and Hispanic households, having a national team coach that speaks Spanish is meaningful.

"It's a lot like when guys are with their club, where you’re surrounded by different people from different cultures," USMNT striker Brandon Vazquez told GOAL. "That’s America, you know? To have that for Latino people and to see players and coaches on the national team that are speaking Spanish, it’s just awesome for everyone."

Pochettino's arrival isn't just about representation, though. There are also tangible impacts on the sport as a whole. The way the national team operates, both internally and externally, is changing, as is the narrative.

"I take it as a great responsibility and I hope that those 70 million Latinos come to support the team and that it is a point of connection with the national team," Pochettino said at his introductory news conference. "We need the support of all our fans, not only Latinos but from America, from the USA.

"I think that all the stadiums should be full when the national team plays and the fans should fight for a ticket to be able to attend an event where they are going to smile, enjoy and have a good time and enjoy, and above all see their team win. It is important that this happens between now and the World Cup because there is an opportunity to do something important."