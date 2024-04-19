Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea Sheff UtdGetty
Aditya Gokhale

Mauricio Pochettino reveals drastic step he and Chelsea sporting directors took following embarrassing penalty argument during emphatic Premier League victory over Everton

Mauricio PochettinoNoni MaduekeNicolas JacksonCole PalmerChelseaPremier League

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has shared how the Blues have reacted to the embarrasing penalty scuffle during the 6-0 win over Everton.

  • Madueke, Palmer and Jackson clashed over spot-kick
  • Pochettino reveals how club handled situation
  • Palmer expected to be number one taker for Blues

