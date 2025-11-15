Mauricio Pochettino labels MLS calendar switch a 'great step forward' as USA league agrees to align with European season

Pochettino said: "For sure this is a great step forward for MLS to be on par with the top leagues in the world. Having managed club teams and now the US National Team, the ability to align with the international calendar will have a huge positive impact for the players, coaches and clubs. This also extends beyond the senior national teams; it will allow us to have access to the youth national team players during critical periods of international competition, further advancing their development."

The former Spurs and Chelsea boss added: "My reaction is: well done. Congratulations, fantastic, I think great decision. What we can do from my personal view and the (US soccer) federation is to show our support. It’s a great decision. I think it’s going to be good for MLS, good for soccer in the US and I agree with the decision. I’m happy because, with me here or not, I think it’s a good decision for soccer. The feeling is going to be like were competing here in the U.S. like we are in Europe, that is always the reference. We are in a process to evolve and develop. The best way to grow in the sport is to see the principal leagues [in the world], how they act and how they are doing things."

