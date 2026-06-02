Mauricio Pochettino wants everyone to believe in the USMNT - but will his American adventure result in a World Cup to remember?

Speaking to reporters in May at U.S. Soccer's new National Training Centre, Pochettino acknowledged that he knew what he was walking into. The places he'd lived and played - Argentina, Spain, France and England - were nothing like the United States. There was a different culture here, for better or worse. One of the key challenges, then, was working within that culture while also rebuilding it at the same time.

"Now we are seeing the real American player," he said as World Cup preparation truly began. "I think the important thing is that now, as a national team, we are competitive. I think we understood, and they understood from when we spent time with them, that we have our culture and philosophy. We came from different countries to settle and to establish the new way to see things here.

"I think it was necessary and was the priority, because if we want to play against all these countries, Brazil, Argentina, I think we need to see that the sport in a different way than we were seeing."

The changes didn't come against Brazil or Argentina, but rather Trinidad & Tobago, Saudi Arabia and Haiti. Then came Costa Rica and Guatemala. The foundations of the culture weren't built in big friendlies, but in the Gold Cup, a wild month-long summer adventure across the United States without many of the team's biggest stars.

It was during that summer that the expectations were reset. Baselines were put in place regarding effort, commitment and dedication. If a player didn't want to meet those baselines, then Pochettino didn't want that player in the national team. So, while many of the names were missing, Pochettino leaned on a group of hungry newcomers and veterans desperate to show the coach how much they cared. That mix got them to the final, where they ultimately lost to Mexico. It also got them back on track.

After losing to South Korea to start their fall slate, the U.S. then went unbeaten against Japan, Ecuador, Australia, Paraguay and Uruguay, winning all but one of those games. The best was saved for last, as the U.S. blasted Uruguay 5-1 to close out 2025.

March humblings at the hands of Belgium and Portugal soon followed, but Pochettino's team have started their World Cup camp in the best way possible with a 3-2 win over African powerhouse Senegal.

Vibes are high in the U.S., at least higher than they have been through much of this cycle. Are they high enough, though, to bring us back to Pochettino's original aim: winning the World Cup?



