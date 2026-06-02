Mauricio Pochettino wants everyone to believe in the USMNT - but will his American adventure result in a World Cup to remember?

So, on that day in New York, Pochettino took his first big swing, setting the tone for a nearly two-year-long relationship that will define, or perhaps redefine, the American game: "We need to really believe and think of big things. We need to believe that we can win, that we can win all [of the] games. We can win the World Cup."
Now, on the eve of that World Cup, Pochettino's big moment has finally arrived. He's guided this U.S. men's national team group through chaos to get here. Progress has never been linear for this group and, in truth, it remains up for debate how much progress has been made at all. How much better is this team than the one Pochettino inherited? Are his players in a position to succeed this summer? Can this team actually establish that belief he called for, both within the group and outside of it?
Those are the lingering questions, and they're not ones that can be answered just yet. Pochettino's hiring was never about the first 20 months, but rather one, the one at the end. Pochettino's moment has arrived, he believes in this USMNT - but will everyone else?
World Cups are wild, unpredictable and rarely go to plan. The moment for Pochettino's plan to come together has finally arrived and, to understand it, you have to understand the man responsible for it. Only then can you truly understand why he took on this job in the first place.