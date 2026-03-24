Matthijs de Ligt targeting Man Utd return before season ends with 'complicated' back injury improving

Man Utd interim manager Michael Carrick has been careful not to promise a specific comeback date for his star center-back. "It's difficult to say, just because it's taken that much time," he said, as quoted by BBC.

"With backs sometimes you think it's all right and all of a sudden it's not quite right. We're just being patient and working through it. We'll give him time and try to get him back as quickly as we can, but it's really difficult to say."