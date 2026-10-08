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Former Man Utd & Inter defender Darmian completes Bologna move on free transfer
Darmian secures Serie A return
Bologna have officially confirmed the signing of veteran full-back Darmian, bringing the former Manchester United and Inter star back to Serie A on a free transfer. The 36-year-old arrives with a wealth of experience in the Italian top-flight, having previously made six appearances for Milan, 16 for Palermo, 151 for Torino, 37 for Parma, and 218 for Inter.
The deal represents a significant boost for Bologna, who were forced into the market following a serious injury blow to their defensive ranks. The versatile defender has signed a contract that will keep him at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara until the end of the 2026-27 campaign. According to Football Italia, the agreement also includes a specific clause that would allow the club to extend his stay for a further 12 months should he meet certain performance targets during his first year.
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An illustrious career continues
The opportunity arose following a serious injury to Rossoblu right-back Emil Holm, who suffered the blow while on international duty with Sweden during the September-October break. Holm has since undergone surgery and is expected to face a four-to-six-month spell on the sidelines, opening the door for Darmian to make his return to Serie A after just over three months as a free agent.
Despite his age, Darmian remains a highly respected figure in European football thanks to his reliability and tactical intelligence. During his successful tenure at Inter, he racked up 218 appearances across all competitions and established himself as a key figure in their recent era of dominance. His trophy cabinet is remarkably well-stocked, featuring three Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia trophies, and three Supercoppa Italiana winners' medals from his time in Milan.
Beyond his domestic success, the former Torino man also featured in two Champions League finals in 2023 and 2025, though the Nerazzurri ultimately finished as runners-up on both occasions.
Ready for immediate action
Darmian will not have much time to settle into his new surroundings, as he is expected to be integrated into the matchday squad immediately. The veteran is available for selection ahead of Bologna's next league fixture, a challenging away trip to face Lecce on Sunday afternoon.
Prior to his move, reports indicated that the veteran full-back attracted interest from several newly promoted clubs upon leaving Inter, and was even offered a non-playing role behind the scenes at San Siro.
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Bologna's difficult start
Despite a difficult start to the season, Bologna currently sit 18th in the Serie A table with just two points, having recorded two draws and three defeats in their opening five matches.
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