The massive cost of Man Utd missing out on Champions League football next season

Erik ten Hag's side face a daunting task to try and get back into Europe's elite competition and failure to do so will leave them in a financial mess

Thirteen years ago in early April, Manchester United went to Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea in a Champions League quarter-final tie. On Thursday they head there knowing that victory is essential if they want to retain any hope of qualifying for the competition next season.

These two giants were regulars in the latter stages of the Champions League but have dramatically fallen out of the continental conversation, with Chelsea missing out on all three European competitions this season and United failing spectacularly in their voyage, finishing bottom of their UCL group.

Chelsea are effectively doomed to miss out on European football again completely as they sit 12th in the Premier League but the Red Devils still have a glimmer of hope of making it back into the big time, despite their dismal 1-1 draw at Brentford last time out.

Due to the expansion of the Champions League from next season, a fifth-placed finish could be enough for United to qualify. They currently trail Tottenham in fifth by nine points but can cut that gap to six with victory at Stamford Bridge. Given Spurs' reputation as apparent 'bottlers', United could still catch them and sneak into the Champions League by the back door.

But if this doesn't happen, how big of a mess would the club be in? What will be the true cost if Erik ten Hag's side miss out on the Champions League?