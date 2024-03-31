Mason Mount - Manchester United 2024Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Didn't deserve it' - Mason Mount makes honest admission after finally netting first Man Utd goal in Premier League draw with Brentford

Manchester UnitedMason MountBrentford vs Manchester UnitedBrentfordPremier League

Manchester United's goalscorer Mason Mount admitted that they did not deserve to win against Brentford on Saturday.

  • Mount made honest confession about Man Utd's performance
  • Red Devils held to a 1-1 draw
  • Scored his first-ever goal for his new club

