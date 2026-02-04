AFP
Mason Greenwood scores 22nd goal of season as Marseille progress to Coupe de France quarter-finals - but Ethan Nwaneri lucky to avoid red card
Marseille stroll into last eight
Marseille ran out comfortable winners over Rennes as they confirmed their place in the Coupe de France quarter-finals. They had the lead within a minute, as Timothy Weah won the ball high up the pitch and found Gouri, who finished from inside the box. There was a flashpoint in the first half, as Arsenal loanee Nwaneri was booked for a late challenge on Glen Kamara, with Rennes' players furious he was not sent off. Kamara was forced to limp off as a result of the tackle, and Marseille were able to double their lead just after half-time, as Greenwood found the net from Gouri's assist. Aubameyang added a third in the final 10 minutes.
De Zerbi's side bounce back
Marseille have endured a difficult spell, with Roberto de Zerbi's side losing 3-0 to Club Brugge in the Champions League, before drawing 2-2 with Paris FC in Ligue 1 after taking a two-goal lead. Although the ex-Brighton boss was pleased to get back on track, he admitted the defeat in Brugge remains fresh in his mind.
He told reporters: "We were solid with one less defender. It's hard to know what to prioritize but head is always the best asset. It was important to win this game but I always say my team can win against anyone, if they play like they did tonight. But we can also lose to anyone. Unfortunately, this match against Bruges still leaves scars."
He added: "Our supporters are smarter and more knowledgeable than we think. They almost always tell the truth. They were disappointed with Bruges, they are right, it's a match to be ashamed of. When a team gives you the idea of being strong, it's normal for there to be expectations. They are sometimes respected, sometimes not. "
Greenwood's fine form
Greenwood has been in excellent form throughout this season, and has now taken his tally to 22 goals in all competitions. It is an exceptional return for a player that cost £27 million in 2024. The club's president recently admitted that he discussed the potential signing of the Englishman with his mother before green-lighting the move. During his time with Manchester United, Greenwood faced allegations of attempted rape and assault. Those charges were discontinued in February 2023, freeing him to resume his professional career.
Marseille's president, Pablo Longoria, said: “For me, it’s correct to speak openly about it. Creating taboos in life is never positive. For us it was a massive market opportunity from a sporting perspective where we analysed, very carefully, what really happened.
“In that case, having done due diligence and having all the information – and this is the first time I speak about this – with all the information I called my mother. And I said ‘what do you think, knowing all the situation?’ And my mother, who used to work in the prison system in Spain, having a very innovative prison system model in Spain – she was recognised with the medal of the state – so I ask her, having all this information, ‘what would you do in my position?’ And she said to me ‘do it’. With all the information.
“It was important because I wanted someone who doesn’t have the incentive of the sport, because the talent is there, that her only incentive is the good of her son. As a man, not as a president. And, for me, it was very important that she said to me, knowing all of this, ‘do it’.”
What comes next?
Greenwood and Marseille face a huge game against Paris Saint-Germain this weekend. De Zerbi's side are currently third in Ligue 1, nine points behind Luis Enrique's leaders, and must win to keep their faint title hopes alive.
