Mason Greenwood: From Marseille's questionable new hero to unlikely zero & potential transfer - what's gone wrong for the ex-Man Utd forward?

The attacker has been dropped from Roberto De Zerbi's starting XI and now faces an unexpected fight for his future at Stade Velodrome

At a glance, you would think everything was going very well for Mason Greenwood following his highly-controversial transfer to Marseille from Manchester United in the summer. The 23-year-old became an instant fan favourite as he hit the ground running in his new surroundings, and he is Les Phoceens' top scorer by some distance.

However, things have suddenly gone awry for the forward, with his numbers papering over the cracks somewhat. He has been publicly chastised by his manager Roberto De Zerbi and finds his future cast into doubt once again ahead of the summer.

Greenwood has gone from being Marseille's dubious new hero to fighting to keep his place at the club in a matter of weeks, as he bids to keep the resurrection of his career on track - but what exactly has gone so wrong?