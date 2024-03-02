Mason Greenwood’s fine form continues! Man Utd loanee rounds goalkeeper and finishes coolly to score for Getafe - but is helpless in eventual draw against Las Palmas Mason GreenwoodGetafeGetafe vs Las PalmasLaLigaManchester United

Mason Greenwood doubled Getafe's lead to continue his fine form, but his effort was not enough as Las Palmas fought back to eke out an eventual draw.