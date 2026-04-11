Mason Greenwood determined to win Ligue 1 top goalscorer award as Marseille star bags two assists in win over Metz

Despite his playmaking display, Greenwood made it clear his primary focus remains scoring goals and finishing the season as Ligue 1’s top marksman, with him currently third on 15 goals - just one behind Rennes star Esteban Lepaul and Strasbourg sensation Joaquin Panichelli.

"Top scorer in Ligue 1? I try to score as many goals as possible to help the team," he said after the game. "Last season I was top scorer like Ousmane Dembele, but this time I want to win it on my own."