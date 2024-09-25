Mason Greenwood confusion cleared up by Nike after ex-Man Utd forward spotted playing in company boots at Marseille
Nike have confirmed they are not sponsoring Mason Greenwood after the Marseille star was spotted sporting their boots against Lyon in Ligue 1.
- Greenwood formerly sponsored by Nike
- Recently spotted wearing their boots for Marseille
- Company have confirmed he is not working with them
