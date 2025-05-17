From Mary Earps' understudy to the WSL's best goalkeeper: USWNT's Phallon Tullis-Joyce is showing that patience can pay off with outstanding Man Utd performances

The Red Devils are into a third-successive FA Cup final and their new No.1 is likely to have a big say at Wembley against Chelsea

It’s been quite a year for Phallon Tullis-Joyce. Twelve months ago, she was sat on the bench as Manchester United won their first major trophy, beating Tottenham in the FA Cup final. But having spent a year at the club as the back-up to Mary Earps, the 28-year-old is now set to conclude her first season as the Red Devils’ No.1 by starting Sunday’s final, having also earned her first caps for the United States women’s national team along the way.

Tullis-Joyce arrived in England after racking up some big experiences in France and the U.S, playing every game as the Seattle Reign won the NWSL Shield back in 2022. But the past year in particular has seen her career go up another level. There is no women’s national team in the world with a higher profile than that of the U.S, and there are few clubs bigger than United. Tullis-Joyce is now part of both.

But despite that pressure, plus the outside noise that inevitably came as she prepared to take the place of a goalkeeper with the stature of Earps, it has hardly seemed to impact arguably the most impressive shot-stopper in England this season. Now, after helping United secure their place in next season’s Champions League, Tullis-Joyce will hope to cap off an incredible 12 months with an FA Cup triumph – and become just the fourth USWNT member to lift the trophy.