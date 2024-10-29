Mary Earps England 2024Getty
Ameé Ruszkai

Mary Earps starts! England goalkeeper back in the Lionesses XI for the first time in five games as Lotte Wubben-Moy suffers 'setback' ahead of South Africa clash

Mary Earps is in the Lionesses' starting XI for the first time in five games as England meet South Africa, but there's bad news for Lotte Wubben-Moy.

  • Earps makes first England start since May
  • Lionesses lost 4-3 to Germany on Friday
  • Wiegman reacts with eight changes to line-up
