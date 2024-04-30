Mary Earps, Lucy Bronze and the Lionesses who could be on the move in the summer transfer window

A number of England players are soon to be out of contract while others are simply attracting interest from elsewhere as the off-season approaches

There's no major tournament for the Lionesses to contend with this summer, but it looks like it'll still be a busy time for a number of England stars, with a whole host nearing the end of their current contracts at club level. No fewer than seven players that Sarina Wiegman has called upon in recent times are on deals set to expire in the coming weeks, with a few others simply attracting interest ahead of the transfer window.

In the last couple of years, the Lionesses have made sure to get any contracts and transfers sorted before joining up with the England squad for a big tournament. Whether things will be wrapped up as swiftly this year, we'll see. Wiegman won't be taking a team to the Olympics but there is qualifying for the Euros to contend with in June and July.

So, which England players could be on the move this summer? GOAL takes a look...