Mary Earps reveals what she wants from future amid Man Utd contract uncertainty – with Lionesses goalkeeper set to become free agent

Mary Earps has revealed what she wants from the future as the end of her Manchester United contract beckons.

  • Goalkeeper seeing current deal run down
  • Has been linked with leading sides in Europe
  • Finally has a major trophy with Red Devils
