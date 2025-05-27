Mary Earps announces her England retirement! Lionesses star makes shock decision on international future - less than six weeks before European Championship title defence begins
Lionesses star Mary Earps has announced her shock retirement from international duty, six weeks before England's European Championship title defence.
- Earps announces shock England retirement
- News comes just six weeks before Euro 2025
- Lionesses will have to defend title without star goalkeeper