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'I fully believe' - Martin Odegaard has no doubt Arsenal can get better of PSG in Champions League final as he hails 'unbelievable' Viktor Gyokeres
Gunners target historic double
Arsenal enter their second-ever European Cup final with immense momentum after conquering the domestic top flight under Mikel Arteta. While Paris Saint-Germain are heavily fancied to retain their continental crown following last year's dominant final victory over Inter, the North Londoners remain completely undaunted by the French giants. This massive showdown in Budapest features two Spanish managers facing off in a Champions League final for the very first time.
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Odegaard projects absolute faith
Reflecting on the psychological edge gained from domestic success and evaluating their formidable opponents, Odegaard stated: “We know the quality we have in the team. I think we've shown that for a very long period of time. Obviously, coming from winning the Premier League, which is probably the toughest league to win in the world, gives us a lot of confidence.
"We know what we are and what we can do. Obviously, we're playing a good team with a lot of qualities, but we have full belief in ourselves, what we can do, the football we can play and the results we can get.
"That's our main focus, to be us and to focus on what we can do and what we can control. It's a big game, but we're ready for it, as I said. I fully believe in the team and everything we can do on the pitch.
"It felt amazing to win the title. I think all we have been through to get to that moment makes it feel so good. And to do it with this group is just unbelievable. It was such a beautiful day and it is going to be there forever for all of us.
"So, it was a special feeling and we, of course, take the energy from that. The mood and vibes going into this game is great, another final. It is good vibes and we are ready to go again.”
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Captain hails Gyokeres impact
The Gunners midfielder also turned his attention to the collective harmony within the dressing room and paid a glowing tribute to forward Viktor Gyokeres. Praising the Swedish international's phenomenal impact during a stellar maiden campaign in England, Odegaard added: “He's been brilliant since he came in.
"I think he's been unbelievable for us. He scores a lot of goals, big goals. Not just the goals, but the way he plays, the attention he takes on the pitch leaves a lot of space for the rest of us.
"He's someone who gives absolutely everything every single game. He works so hard and is so determined to get in front of the goal and to make the difference. He's a special player and it is great to have him.
"A great first season for him and already a trophy in the first season is not bad. There are so many leaders in this team and we really help each other. I think that's been key to our success, that we have more and more people taking responsibility.”
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Budapest stage awaits finalists
The marquee fixture represents Arsenal's 63rd and final match of a gruelling campaign, setting a demanding physical benchmark for Arteta's relentless side. Standing in their way is a lethal PSG attack spearheaded by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, alongside a historically stubborn Gunners backline that has yet to concede a single goal from open play during the knockout stages. A victory would see Arsenal become only the fourth English side in football history to complete the prestigious league and European Cup double.