Martin Braithwaite to Man Utd?! Red Devils eye shock £6m transfer swoop for Barcelona flop - but will face competition from Chelsea

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a £6m transfer swoop for Barcelona flop Martin Braithwaite - but could face competition from Chelsea.

  • United set sights on Braithwaite
  • Ready to fork out £6m
  • Chelsea also keeping tabs on Barcelona flop

