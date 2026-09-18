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Alvino Hanafi

'If you come back like that, it is impressive!' – Mark van Bommel celebrates Belgium manager role and son Ruben's Oranje call-up

M. van Bommel
R. van Bommel
Netherlands
Belgium

Mark van Bommel experienced a historic double milestone as he named his first squad as Belgium head coach while celebrating his son Ruben's maiden Netherlands call-up. Speaking during his managerial debut press conference, the former midfielder praised his son's remarkable recovery from injury.

  • Dual debut milestone for Mark and Ruben van Bommel

    Mark van Bommel celebrated a historic family milestone on Friday as he named his first squad as Belgium head coach while his son Ruben van Bommel earned a maiden Netherlands call-up. New Oranje manager Xavi Hernandez named the 22-year-old PSV forward in his 26-player squad alongside fellow debutant Gjivai Zechiel.

    The 49-year-old Dutch tactician addressed his own managerial debut with the Red Devils while reacting to his son's international breakthrough.

    Ruben will report to the Dutch national team headquarters in Zeist on Monday afternoon, September 21.

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    Manager praises son's return from knee injury

    Speaking at his inaugural Belgium news conference, Van Bommel reflected on the emotional journey his son endured after suffering a devastating knee injury last season. Ruben suffered a severe cruciate ligament injury in September, forcing him to miss the entire campaign before regaining top form at PSV this term.

    Having played in the 2010 World Cup final himself under father-in-law Bert van Marwijk, Van Bommel highlighted the determination required to return to elite international football.

    "I am very proud of that. I played for the Dutch national team myself," Van Bommel stated. "He has had a very difficult year behind him with a cruciate ligament injury. If you come back like that, it is impressive."

  • Van Bommel defends son over Ajax tackle row

    Beyond celebrating the dual international milestones, Van Bommel also addressed recent media scrutiny surrounding a controversial tackle committed by Ruben on Ajax player Aaron Bouwman. The new Belgium boss admitted his son deserved a red card for the foul but urged critics to evaluate the incident purely on the pitch.

    He insisted that outside noise should not distract from the winger's overall professional development.

    "He is developing well. Something did arise after that match," Van Bommel noted. "He deserved a red card for that mistake against Ajax, but you shouldn't bring other things into it. You have to judge the moments as they are on the pitch."

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    Historic family legacy continues across borders

    The simultaneous international milestones mark a unique chapter in modern European football history. As Mark van Bommel prepares for his managerial debut on the Belgium bench against Italy, his son Ruben steps onto the senior international stage with the Netherlands.

    Ruben joins up with Xavi's squad ahead of four Nations League fixtures, starting against Germany in Amsterdam.

    Father and son now embark on their respective international journeys in Nations League League A.

UEFA Nations League A
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Netherlands
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Germany crest
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UEFA Nations League A
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