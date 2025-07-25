Marcus Rashford texted Lamine Yamal 'for months' prior to Barcelona loan move as Man Utd outcast sought summer exit from Old Trafford M. Rashford L. Yamal Barcelona LaLiga

Marcus Rashford's loan move to Barcelona came after months of behind-the-scenes communication, including regular messages to Lamine Yamal. The Manchester United forward had made it clear he wanted to leave Old Trafford this summer, and the Catalan club were always his first choice. The 27-year-old even took a pay cut to secure the deal and did not ask for guarantees regarding his registration.