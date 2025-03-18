Marcus Rashford salary: How much does Manchester United loanee earn per week and annually at Aston Villa?

Everything you need to know about Manchester United loanee Maarcus Rashford's salary numbers at Aston Villa

Having fallen out with new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, Marcus Rashford was bound to leave Old Trafford, with big clubs like Barcelona and Napoli showing interest.

However, the English forward decided to stay in the Premier League, joining Unai Emery's Aston Villa on a loan deal.

Rashford earns a pretty hefty salary at Villa Park and is one of the top earners in the squad, but exactly how much does he earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross