Marcus Rashford's Barcelona shirt number revealed as Man Utd outcast follows in the footsteps of Premier League legends after completing loan move

Barcelona have confirmed the arrival of Marcus Rashford on a season-long loan, with the England international handed the iconic No.14 shirt. The jersey carries deep historical weight at Camp Nou, previously worn by legendary figures such as Thierry Henry and Javier Mascherano.

Rashford joins Barca on loan

Handed No.14 shirt

Previously worn by Henry & Mascherano Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below