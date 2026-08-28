Marcus Rashford makes Man Utd U-turn as England star rejects Fenerbahce interest and commits to Old Trafford stay

According to The Times, Rashford is set to remain at Manchester United for the 2026/27 season after rebuffing serious interest from Fenerbahce. The Turkish club, having secured qualification for the Champions League, were eager to make the 28-year-old their statement signing of the summer.

However, Rashford has made it clear he has no interest in moving to the Super Lig, despite the allure of European football in Istanbul. This decision marks a complete change in perspective for the forward, who began the summer window with a very different outlook on his career at his boyhood club.

The England star's future has been the subject of intense speculation following a productive loan spell at Barcelona last season. While he was reportedly desperate to seal a permanent move away from Old Trafford earlier this summer, that stance has softened significantly.

With the transfer deadline approaching next Tuesday, Rashford is now fully focused on reintegrating himself into the United squad and proving his worth to head coach Michael Carrick, who has been vocal in his praise for the attacker's recent application and fitness levels during pre-season training.