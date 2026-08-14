Marcus Rashford tipped to be Man Utd 'best signing' of the summer after Barcelona loan return

Former Chelsea manager and Dutch icon Ruud Gullit believes that Rashford’s return to United could prove to be the ‘best signing' of the summer for Premier League clubs. The England international spent the previous campaign on loan at Barcelona, where he managed to rediscover some of his best form, tallying 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances.

Rashford’s time in Manchester appeared to be up when he joined Barcelona on loan last summer, a deal that was expected to be made permanent in a £26million deal. However, the Catalan giants decided against activating a £26 million option to make the move permanent.

The situation left United in a difficult position, as they had initially hoped to recoup a fee for the high-earning star. While an exit from Old Trafford appeared far more likely earlier in the summer, a lack of serious suitors prepared to meet United’s £40m asking price means the Englishman now looks set to stay.

With his immediate future seemingly resolved, legends of the game are taking notice of his recent growth.



