Marcus Rashford could still make Man Utd return as former coach believes Barcelona loanee may come home

Meulensteen was keen to point out that the decision to leave United, initially for Aston Villa and subsequently for Barcelona, was the correct one for Rashford’s personal and professional development. The Dutchman drew parallels with Scott McTominay, another Carrington graduate who has found success away from Manchester by winning the Serie A title with Napoli, suggesting that stepping out of the Premier League has allowed Rashford to breathe again.

"It's the same with Scott McTominay. Both players have done extremely well wherever they've gone," Meulensteen noted. "But I think it was good for Marcus to have that spell away, first of all at Aston Villa, but now at Barcelona. It's a different culture, a different language, and a different style. Every week is different."

He argued that the relentless physical and mental demands of the English top flight can grind players down, and that La Liga offers a different type of challenge that currently suits Rashford’s game. "The Premier League is different. It's so much more demanding than any league in the world. And I think he's enjoying his football, and that's the most important thing. He needs to enjoy his football."