Marcus Rashford back together with childhood sweetheart & ex-fiancee Lucia Loi two years after split as she 'joins Man Utd misfit in Barcelona' to 'help him settle' following loan move

Marcus Rashford is back together with childhood sweetheart and ex-fiancee Lucia Loi, two years after the couple split up. Loi was spotted in Barcelona alongside Rashford, before the striker was formally announced as a Blaugrana player. Rashford had been with Loi since he was 15 years old and they got engaged in 2022. The couple, however, decided to part ways in June 2023.