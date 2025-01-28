Marcus Rashford, Douglas Luiz, Ansu Fati & the star players who still need a transfer as the January window enters its final week

Time is running out for a number of big names hoping to change clubs before the winter market shuts down on Monday night

The clock is ticking! We're into the final week of the January transfer window and while this can be an exciting time of the window for some football fans, it can be fraught with tension and trepidation for some players and their agents.

This is not a buyer's market, after all. It's infamously difficult to find value for money midway through the season as so few clubs are willing to even consider selling a key man, making it difficult for unsettled stars to secure a move.

Consequently, the days leading up to deadline day often result in high-profile players doing their utmost to push through a transfer in the hope of salvaging or kickstarting their careers.

With all of that in mind, GOAL runs through 15 big names in serious need of a change of scenery on or before Monday, February 3.