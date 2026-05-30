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Bournemouth star Marcos Senesi agrees move to Premier League rival & signs four-year contract
Spurs secure coveted defender
According to talkSPORT, Tottenham have won the race to sign Senesi after formalising an agreement in principle that was initially reached in April. The Cherries had been resigned to losing the centre-back ever since he rejected a new contract offer last December. Despite intense transfer interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid, the South American chose Spurs to secure his long-term future.
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De Zerbi demands immediate rebuild
The transfer forms a major part of a crucial squad overhaul under manager Roberto De Zerbi, who is determined to rectify a catastrophic top-flight campaign. Speaking after a narrow 1-0 victory over Everton to secure safety, he stated: “We close one page and we open another page today.
"We have no time. We have to organise the next season, we have to begin a stronger team. I am very happy and very proud of every one of us. What we did was incredible, but it is finished. Now we have to move on and to prepare the future of our club.
"I came in a difficult moment and I think it made us stronger. We can become better for sure - as a coach, as players, as a club, and we cannot make the same mistakes.”
Tactical evolution in North London
Tottenham, who have also secured free agent Andy Robertson, intend to use Senesi to heavily alter their defensive dynamic. The defender started 37 league matches during the 2025-26 season, providing five assists to help Bournemouth secure a historic sixth-place finish. His exceptional line-breaking passes will offer De Zerbi a completely different tactical alternative to the direct, surging runs of current left-sided centre-back Micky van de Ven.
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Contrasting futures for both clubs
Senesi must quickly reset after the disappointment of missing out on Argentina's final World Cup squad. Meanwhile, Bournemouth face an incredibly challenging transition period as manager Andoni Iraola negotiates an exit to join Bayer Leverkusen. Having been hit hard by previous departures, the Cherries hierarchy must work tirelessly to keep key assets Rayan, Eli Junior Kroupi, and Alex Scott ahead of their maiden Europa League campaign.