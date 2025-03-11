Marco Reus goes viral on social media for lackadaisical defense in LA Galaxy's 3-0 Loss to St. Louis

Getty Images SportSiddhant LazarMarco Reus goes viral on social media for lackadaisical defense in LA Galaxy's 3-0 Loss to St. LouisMajor League SoccerM. ReusLA GalaxySt. Louis CityFans and broadcasters were critical of Marco Reus' defensive lapses in the Galaxy's loss to St. LouisTwellman questions Reus' marking during St. Louis' opening goalGalaxy's winless start to the season continues with third straight lossPressure mounts on Greg Vanney's side ahead of crucial Champions Cup matchGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below