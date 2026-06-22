Marcelo Bielsa blasts his 'highly disorganised' Uruguay team after Cape Verde draw leaves them facing 'gargantuan challenge' vs Spain in final World Cup group game

Bielsa cut a frustrated figure after the draw, a result that leaves them needing a win against Spain to guarantee progression. The 70-year-old manager was vocal about his team's lack of structure during a chaotic encounter at the Hard Rock Stadium, where the underdogs twice exposed the Uruguayan backline.

“The team was highly disorganised,” Bielsa said after the match. “We would attack while running the risk of them scoring against us at the end of the match. We could have won the match and we also could have lost the match. Undoubtedly, Uruguay is a better squad than Cape Verde. But this has to be shown."