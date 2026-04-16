Fed-up Marcel Desailly tells Chelsea to sign goalkeeper who 'doesn't make mistakes' as he tears into Robert Sanchez

That is not the case at Chelsea, with former club captain Desailly admitting as much. Quizzed on whether a new No.1 needs to be found, the World Cup-winning Frenchman, speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino, told GOAL: “Look, the past four matches, Premier League we are talking about only, they've lost three. No consistency.

“You might finish very strong, maybe, and gain a position over Manchester United. You never know, they can drop suddenly from where they are in heaven. Suddenly a miracle has happened.

“But no consistency because the goalkeeper is not up to the level. He made a mistake, he doesn't come out to give that strength to the defence for [Wesley] Fofana and the others. He's [Fofana] not even international, first choice in the French national team. He doesn't drop his level, but it is what it is.

“You need to have international players as first choice in most positions of your team. So that is a problem for Chelsea. As I said, the goalkeeper should be upgraded by experience, even if he's not a top one, at least be one who doesn't make mistakes.”