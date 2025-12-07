Marc Guehi gives surprising verdict on failed summer transfer to Liverpool as England star runs down contract at Crystal Palace

Guehi was primed to join Arne Slot's side this summer, only for Palace to decide against completing the £35 million ($46.6m) deal as they couldn't find a replacement for the 25-year-old. He has since been linked with Real Madrid but Liverpool are not giving up on the former Chelsea man. But with his contract set to expire next summer, Liverpool risk losing him to a rival in 2026 on a free transfer.

Incidentally, Palace boss Oliver Glasner recently denied claims that he would leave the FA Cup holders if Guehi was sold.

He told reporters earlier this month: "I told you with Marc Guehi, everybody said I threatened to step down, it’s completely wrong. I just said if you sell Marc Guehi and we don’t have the right replacement, we could struggle. If you are fine with this for Crystal Palace - not for Oliver Glasner, never - for Crystal Palace, sell him. If you don’t want that situation, you have to keep him, and the chairman decided that Marc stays. It’s the same here, I give my advice, but it’s never a wish, it’s nothing to do with we have to buy players [so] that Oliver Glasner signs a new contract. It’s just if we want to progress in the Premier League environment."