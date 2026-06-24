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Enzo Fernandez up next? Marc Cucurella addresses claims Chelsea vice-captain will join him at Real Madrid
Cucurella's plea for Fernandez reunion
Cucurella has officially completed his transition from Chelsea to Real Madrid, signing a six-year deal to play under Jose Mourinho. Despite only just arriving in Madrid, the 27-year-old is already looking to bring a familiar face with him, publicly urging Fernandez to consider a move to the Spanish giants.
Speaking to the Spanish publication Marca, Cucurella made no secret of his desire to see the midfielder follow his lead. He said: "He’s a great player and a friend of mine. He congratulated me on the signing. I hope it happens. I would be very happy. We were very happy at Chelsea, and to have the opportunity to both sign for Real Madrid in the same summer… I hope he’s lucky and becomes a Real Madrid player."
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Fernandez's uncertain future in London
The Argentine international’s status at Chelsea has become a major talking point following a season of friction at Stamford Bridge. Fernandez saw himself left out of the squad last term after making comments that appeared to flirt with a move to the Bernabeu, leading to a period of tension with previous management.
The 25-year-old previously sparked controversy when he admitted his fondness for the Spanish capital, stating: "I really like Madrid – it’s similar to Buenos Aires." When pressed further on whether he could see himself living in the city, he replied: "Yes, of course." These admissions eventually led to him being dropped for high-profile fixtures against Manchester City and Port Vale.
Disciplinary issues under previous regime
Former Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior took a hard line with the midfielder's public comments, suggesting that "a line was crossed" regarding his commitment to the project. Fernandez also hinted at his own uncertainty following a Champions League exit, telling reporters he "didn’t know" if he would remain at the club, adding: "The World Cup is coming up, so we’ll see after that."
However, his representative, former PSG star Javier Pastore, has defended the player's integrity. Pastore said: "Enzo didn’t understand the situation. When the coach told him, he accepted it because he’s a highly professional guy who’s always fully committed wherever he is and respects decisions. But we don’t understand the punishment because he doesn’t mention any club or say he wants to leave Chelsea, far from it. He only mentions Madrid, the city, because he was asked which European city he’d like to live in one day."
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Xabi Alonso's battle to keep hold of stars
New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso faces a daunting task in revitalising a squad that has already lost Cucurella and missed out on European football. While Fernandez remains a vital component of the team, having contributed 10 goals and four assists in 35 Premier League appearances last season, the lure of the Bernabeu continues to loom large.