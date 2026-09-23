Getty Images Sport
'We run a lot!' - Marc Cucurella hits back at claims Real Madrid are lazy after shock Liga defeats
Brushing off the early criticism
Cucurella has dismissed concerns over Madrid's work rate following a challenging start to their Liga campaign. The defender quickly responded to statistics suggesting Los Blancos currently cover the least distance in the Spanish top flight.
Speaking while on international duty with Spain, the full-back argued that the intense scrutiny is purely result-driven. Cucurella believes the criticism only exists because of their recent high-profile defeats against Atletico and Betis.
The Madrid star insists his team-mates are not lacking effort. He remains confident that the ongoing debate surrounding their physical output is largely an overreaction from the media.
- Getty Images Sport
Defending the squad's work rate
During an interview with Cadena SER, Cucurella shared his honest reaction to the team's running statistics. The defender admitted the figures caught him off guard, insisting that the squad gives absolutely everything on the pitch.
"The truth is it surprised me, because if it was about having long spells of possession, I could maybe say no, but running... I think we run a lot," Cucurella explained.
"If we had won every game, there would be no talk about us running too little. They would say we run very little, but are very effective, or some other headline."
Using data to drive improvement
Los Blancos have faced heavy media pressure following their frustrating defeat to Betis and a painful derby loss against Atletico. These setbacks have naturally amplified debates surrounding their physical approach to games.
Despite heavily defending his team-mates, Cucurella acknowledged the undeniable value of the underlying statistics. He recognised that the squad must use these figures constructively to address their current flaws.
"In the end, the data is there," the Spanish international conceded. "The data is also useful for improving, for working on things, and knowing that perhaps we need to give a little more or finish improving things."
- Getty Images Sport
Focusing on future victories
Madrid will be desperate to rediscover their winning form when domestic football finally returns. Los Blancos face a demanding schedule, and securing three points remains the ultimate priority to ease the mounting pressure. Meanwhile, Cucurella will first undertake international duty with Spain, who are set to face England, Croatia, and Czech Republic.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting