Back from the brink! Ter Stegen overcomes injury nightmare to launch Klopp's new Germany era

Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen reflected on his long-awaited return to international duty following a painful period spent on the sidelines. Speaking upon rejoining the DFB squad, the 34-year-old admitted that dealing with successive knee and patellar tendon injuries tested him emotionally.

Ter Stegen acknowledged that missing key competitive matches was difficult to digest.

However, the goalkeeper credited family support and the birth of his daughter for providing essential mental strength throughout his recovery.