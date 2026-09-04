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Manuel Rui Costa returns to Florence after 25 years for Fiorentina centenary legends match
Rui Costa completes 25-year return
Portuguese legend Manuel Rui Costa made his emotional return to Florence after a 25-year absence, participating in Fiorentina's 100th anniversary celebration at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on 2 September 2026. The current Benfica president joined the Fiorentina All-Stars in a 7-3 exhibition victory over Operazione Nostalgia.
The event gathered famous figures across the club's history, including Gabriel Batistuta, Roberto Baggio, and Franck Ribery.
Rui Costa's presence represented one of the most anticipated returns of the centenary week for the 20,000 supporters in attendance.
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Emotional connection and trophy plea
Speaking about his decision to attend, Rui Costa explained that his return was driven by deep personal affection for the city where he spent seven years of his career.
"I didn't come here just to please people, but for myself," Rui Costa stated. "I spent the seven most beautiful years of my life in Florence, and I really wanted to relive those emotions tonight."
However, the former captain also expressed a sincere desire for the club's future success. "Winning a trophy as captain here [Coppa Italia 2001] was the greatest pride of my career," he added. "Honestly, I don't like the fact that I am the last captain to deliver a trophy to this club. Florence and Fiorentina deserve to taste victory again."
Ribery reignites Viola passion
Franck Ribery also shared his delight at donning the purple jersey again, featuring in attack alongside former team-mate Luca Toni.
"Look at all these fans! This is truly incredible!" Ribery said. "When we get back on the pitch and touch the ball again like in the past, my great passion for football immediately ignites."
"A huge thank you to the fans and everyone present," Ribery added, praising the turnout for the centenary festivities.
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Looking toward a new era
The exhibition concluded a week of celebratory events across Florence, including a torchlight procession by Curva Fiesole supporters and purple light displays on historic city landmarks.
While the current first team navigates early-season challenges in Serie A, the centenary celebrations provided a reminder of the club's rich history.
Rui Costa and the returning legends departed Florence hoping that the current generation can soon add new silverware to the club's honours list.
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