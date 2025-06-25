MANUEL NEUER GERMANYGetty Images
Parshva Shah

'No one could ever get past him' - Manuel Neuer made it 'virtually impossible' for Bernd Leno and other goalkeepers to get a chance for Germany as ex-Arsenal star hails Bayern Munich legend

M. NeuerGermanyB. LenoM. ter StegenBayern MunichWorld Cup Qualification UEFABundesligaLaLiga

Manuel Neuer was Germany's first-choice for almost two decades, preventing many other talented young goalkeepers from pursuing a successful career.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Leno heaps praise on Neuer
  • Says it was impossible to be first-choice for Germany
  • Wants Ter Stegen to be the next regular starter
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match