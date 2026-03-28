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Manuel Neuer & Bayern Munich postpone contract decision following latest injury setback
Contract talks put on ice
According to reports from Bild, Neuer has requested that Bayern Munich’s management hold off on formal contract negotiations for the time being. The legendary goalkeeper, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday, wants to evaluate his physical resilience following a muscle fibre tear that has hampered his availability this season.
The club reportedly agreed to this request, with no definitive decision expected before the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid in mid-April. Neuer is currently focused on his rehabilitation at the Bavarian club, aiming to prove he can still handle the rigours of elite competition before deciding whether to extend his stay or head into retirement.
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Freund emphasises gut feeling
Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has backed the captain's patient approach, confirming that the club is not imposing a strict deadline on the 2014 World Cup winner. Freund explained that the decision rests heavily on how Neuer feels once he returns to the starting eleven for the season's business end.
Speaking on the situation, Freund stated: “There's always an exchange [with Neuer], which is very good. Let's see what April and May will bring. What's important is what his gut feeling and his body tell him as he's seeing if he feels he can play at this level for another year.”
Kompany hails mental strength
Despite the injury setbacks - including a torn muscle fibre in December that recurred in February - head coach Vincent Kompany remains a firm believer in Neuer's elite ability. This season, the captain has made 29 appearances across all competitions, conceding 27 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets. Kompany dismissed concerns over the goalkeeper’s age, highlighting the incredible discipline required to recover from a previous major leg fracture and maintain world-class form.
“Hunger is the most important word. Manu fought his way back from a major injury; that was truly impressive. This season, he has been in incredible form. To consistently deliver like that - it’s a mental thing,” Kompany said.
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Plans for the future
If Neuer does decide to play for one more season, it could facilitate a transition period for his eventual successor. Former Germany goalkeeper Andreas Kopke believes the veteran will stay on, which could benefit younger talents within the Bayern ecosystem.
“I believe he'll continue for another year. And I would like that to happen,” Kopke told German Press Agency. “It would be good for (Jonas) Urbig if he could learn more from Manuel (Neuer). This would allow him to gradually grow into Neuer's big shoes.”
Currently, Bayern appear to be prioritising Jonas Urbig's development while potentially looking to offload other loanees like Alexander Nubel and Daniel Peretz this summer.