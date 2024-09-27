Manchester United FINALLY seal wonderkid signing after months of wrangling amid court date threat

Getty ImagesPeter McVitieManchester United FINALLY seal wonderkid signing after months of wrangling amid court date threatManchester UnitedArsenalTransfersPremier LeagueManchester United are finally set to secure the signing of youngster Chido Obi-Martin from Arsenal.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan Utd agreed Obi-Martin deal in JulyRed Devils finally get approval for dealForward joins Old Trafford side from ArsenalFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below