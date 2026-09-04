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Manchester United move to protect their captain! Red Devils plan to trigger Bruno Fernandes extension as Saudi Arabia and Turkiye interest grows
United move to end exit speculation
Manchester United have officially opened preliminary discussions with Fernandes regarding a new contract to keep the Portuguese international at Old Trafford. According to Football Insider, The Red Devils are determined to secure the long-term future of their captain following a summer of intense speculation linking him with a move away from the Premier League.
As a fail-safe to hand them more time, the club is planning to trigger the one-year extension option in the ex-Sporting CP star’s contract. This tactical move ensures that the playmaker does not enter the final months of his deal without the club having significant leverage over his market value.
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Fernandes’ contract future remains a priority
The Portugal star currently has 10 months left on his existing £220,000-a-week contract, although United crucially hold a club option to extend that agreement by a further year. Despite this safety net, the club is adamant about reaching a formal agreement before the end of the calendar year to silence any remaining transfer talk.
Fernandes proved his worth once again this past weekend, underlining his importance by scoring a sensational hat-trick and providing an assist in the 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town, a performance that came just days after he was crowned PFA Player of the Year.
European and Turkish giants circling
The urgency to tie Fernandes down to a new long-term deal stems from significant external interest in his services. Turkish giants Galatasaray have emerged as a serious suitor this summer, with reports suggesting they are prepared to offer the midfielder a four-year contract that would effectively double his current wages.
The package from Istanbul is said to include a tempting £3.5m signing-on fee, representing a lucrative alternative for the veteran playmaker as he enters the final decade of his elite professional career.
This follows a period of intense speculation last summer when the midfielder came remarkably close to a departure for the Saudi Pro League. His agent, Miguel Pinho, held high-level talks in Riyadh with Al-Hilal, who were willing to offer a staggering £200m over three years to the player.
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A vision for the Old Trafford project
Fernandes remains the heartbeat of the team. Since his arrival in January 2020, he has amassed 110 goals and 109 assists in 329 appearances. Last season, he set a new Premier League benchmark by recording 21 assists, further cementing his status as one of the most creative forces in the history of the competition. Reflecting on his role within the team, Fernandes made it clear that he understands the nature of elite football and the high standards required at Old Trafford.
As United navigate a new era under the leadership of Michael Carrick, Fernandes remains central to the tactical identity of the squad. It has been suggested that United are willing to make Fernandes their highest-paid player, with another year being added to his deal on a weekly salary of £350,000.
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