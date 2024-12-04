Manchester United FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Gill Clark

Manchester United abandoned LGBTQ+ jacket initiative due to Noussair Mazraoui refusal before Everton game - triggering dressing room divide

Manchester UnitedN. MazraouiManchester United vs EvertonEvertonPremier League

Manchester United decided to abandon an initiative to support the LGBTQ+ community after Noussair Mazraoui refused to join in on religious grounds.

  • Man Utd forced to abandon jacket initiative
  • Mazraoui refused to take part due to religious beliefs
  • Decision caused dressing room divide
