'It's nice' - Manchester City star Erling Haaland reveals he goes completely unnoticed in public after ditching trademark long hair

Haaland has long been one of the most recognisable figures in world football, largely due to a combination of his clinical finishing and his distinctive Viking-like appearance. However,the 26-year-old decided it was time for a change ahead of the current campaign, opting for a radical new look that caught the entire sporting world by surprise. Despite his status as a global icon, the striker has found that his new aesthetic allows him to blend into the crowd far more easily than before.

Speaking about the transition to his shorter trim, the Norwegian international explained that the absence of his flowing blonde hair has changed how he is perceived by the public during his daily life. "I don't get noticed so much on the street anymore. You don't see the beautiful blond hair anymore. It's a change and I think it's nice," he told Sky Sports.