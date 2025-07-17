Manchester City confirm signing of 18-year-old Norwegian prodigy Sverre Nypan from Rosenborg on five-year contract S. Nypan Manchester City Transfers Premier League

Manchester City have announced the arrival of highly rated Norwegian midfielder Sverre Nypan, completing a long-anticipated transfer from Eliteserien side Rosenborg for £12.5 million ($17m). City's scouting and recruitment staff were able to fend off interest from several top clubs across Europe, including Premier League rivals Arsenal and Aston Villa, who had also dispatched representatives to Norway in a bid to lure the midfielder.